The Duke of Edinburgh welcomes Isle of Man in Glasgow as King leads Commonwealth

The Duke of Edinburgh met with Isle of Man representatives during a royal visit to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The Island’s delegation used the global sporting event to celebrate its athletes and strengthen connections with the Royal Family.

Education, Sport and Culture Minister Daphne Caine MHK met Prince Edward during her time in Scotland while supporting Team Isle of Man at Glasgow 2026.

She also had the opportunity to speak with King Charles, thanking him for his historic first visit to the Isle of Man in his role as Lord of Mann.

The royal encounters came as Glasgow 2026 officially began, with King Charles opening the Games on Thursday and welcoming athletes from across the world for the 10-day competition.

Representing the Isle of Man, Minister Caine joined members of the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association to support the 27 Manx athletes competing across a range of sports.

The visit also included a meeting with newly appointed UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham MP.

“Commonwealth Games are about more than competition,” Minister Caine said.

“They bring people together and enable the Isle of Man to strengthen international relationships, raise awareness of our Island and demonstrate our wider contribution to the family.”