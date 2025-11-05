 
Geo News

Katy Perry gives fans what they are asking for

Katy Perry's latest post comes in the lead-up to her forthcoming music track

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 05, 2025

Katy Perry drops teaser for 'Bandaids'

Recently, Katy Perry announced her return to the music scene with her new single, "Bandaids."

Now, she dropped a first look at the music video for the song. Despite being brief, the teaser left fans excited for the complete release.

Meanwhile, the track is said to launch her forthcoming album, which is possibly a follow-up to her album from last year, 143.

Further, her romance with Justin Trudeau is catching the attention of many admirers, as a recent report in the Daily Mail revealed that she is taking help from a "claircognizance psychic," besides her friends, for guiding her in her relationship with the ex-Canadian PM.

"Katy is fascinated by psychic power, so why not harness it?" the insider added. "In the past, psychics have worked very well for her."

"So she is leaning on this wonderful energy to give her an advantage with Justin because he matters a lot to her," the source noted.

Though the E.T. hitmaker is head over heels for Justin, insiders say, "she is being careful with how she treats him. The psychic is guiding her."

It is worth noting that the pair's romance rumours first sparked after they were snapped together in July.

