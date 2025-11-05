Role Model reveals Charli xcx's pointed message after 'SNL' appearance

Role Model reveals what Charli xcx said after 'SNL' appearance

Role Model is forever in the debt of Charli xcx.

Role Model made his Saturday Night Live debut last month and invited Charli xcx to be his Sally.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the singer-songwriter has a long list of so-called “Sallys” that he brings on stage during his performance of his song Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.

"It was amazing. We did not have one ready until the day of and I would never have guessed that she would do that," he said of finding a Sally for the performance.

"And she texted me and said, ‘You are now forever in debt to me and you are in my pocket.’ And I said that sometimes, that is what you have to do to get a Sally," he told People.

The moment marked a sort of ceasefire between the artists, after the Brat star appeared on Some Protector singer’s cheeky "Enemies List" after apparently not inviting him to her wedding.

However, the hatchet is buried.

Role Model gushed over her appearance on SNL, saying, "That made my Saturday night. That was a beautiful moment for me. I love her. It was a big highlight and we worked it out on SNL."