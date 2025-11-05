 
Geo News

Role Model reveals Charli xcx's pointed message after 'SNL' appearance

Role Model was joined by Charli xcx during his 'SNL' debut

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 05, 2025

Role Model reveals what Charli xcx said after SNL appearance
Role Model reveals what Charli xcx said after 'SNL' appearance 

Role Model is forever in the debt of Charli xcx.

Role Model made his Saturday Night Live debut last month and invited Charli xcx to be his Sally.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the singer-songwriter has a long list of so-called “Sallys” that he brings on stage during his performance of his song Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.

"It was amazing. We did not have one ready until the day of and I would never have guessed that she would do that," he said of finding a Sally for the performance.

"And she texted me and said, ‘You are now forever in debt to me and you are in my pocket.’ And I said that sometimes, that is what you have to do to get a Sally," he told People.

The moment marked a sort of ceasefire between the artists, after the Brat star appeared on Some Protector singer’s cheeky "Enemies List" after apparently not inviting him to her wedding.

However, the hatchet is buried.

Role Model gushed over her appearance on SNL, saying, "That made my Saturday night. That was a beautiful moment for me. I love her. It was a big highlight and we worked it out on SNL."

Advertisement
Tom Cruise's emotional turmoil comes to light over Ana De Armas
Tom Cruise's emotional turmoil comes to light over Ana De Armas
Revealed: What Brittany Snow asked Mandy Matney about the Murdaugh case
Revealed: What Brittany Snow asked Mandy Matney about the Murdaugh case
Dame Helen Mirren set to get big award
Dame Helen Mirren set to get big award
Taylor Momsen details how she got out of tight 'Gorrip Girl' contract
Taylor Momsen details how she got out of tight 'Gorrip Girl' contract
50 Cent receives backlash for reaction to Zohran Mamdani's victory in NYC mayor election
50 Cent receives backlash for reaction to Zohran Mamdani's victory in NYC mayor election
Sean 'Diddy' Combs could do Jennifer Lopez 'serious damage' with tell all
Sean 'Diddy' Combs could do Jennifer Lopez 'serious damage' with tell all
Sydney Sweeney gets 'bloody nose' during shooting
Sydney Sweeney gets 'bloody nose' during shooting
Johnny Depp could be 'driven out of' England over incident with neighbors
Johnny Depp could be 'driven out of' England over incident with neighbors