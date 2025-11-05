 
'Wicked' director raves about Ariana Grande's performance

'Wicked' director opens up about Ariana Grande's performance in the franchise

Hassan Sohail
November 05, 2025

While shooting for Wicked and Wicked: For Good, it's said Ariana Grande went through the proceedings of her divorce from Dalton Gomez.

Notably, however, this emotional turmoil had no impact on her performance; rather, in the words of Jon M. Chu, the franchise's director, it added more depth to her character.

“I got to watch her on days be upset in her real life and have to open up even more to deliver [even] for us," he says in an interview with The New York Times, adding, “She was not hiding anything from this camera."

It is worth noting that Ariana and Dalton Gomez called it quits in 2023. As a source at the time told People, the pair "were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately.”

“They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process,” the insider said, adding that the former couple “moved on,” they had been “kind and patient” with one another amid their separation.

Meanwhile, Wicked: For Good opens in cinemas on Nov 21.

