Matt Bomer reacts to Jonathan Bailey's new title

Photo: Matt Bomer gushes about Jonathan Bailey post latest earn

Matt Bomer could not be prouder of his Fellow Travelers co-star Jonathan Bailey, who was recently crowned PEOPLE's 2025 Sexiest Man Alive.

In a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Bomer, 48, celebrated Bailey's win, calling the honor “long overdue.”

“I’m glad the world has finally woken up to what we’ve all known for years, and I could not be more proud and happy for Johnny,” Bomer shared.

“I love him dearly, and he is more than deserving of this title.”

For those unversed, the pair starred together in Showtime's 2023 limited series Fellow Travelers, where Bomer played a closeted politician entangled in a secret affair with Bailey’s character.

Reflecting further, Bomer continued, “Part of me feels like I can’t believe it’s taken until 2025, but I’m just grateful that we’re here today. I think you have to put that aside and then say, hey, progress is progress, and this is phenomenal.”

“I’m glad that Johnny was the guy,” he added warmly.

“He’s the perfect person to hold the mantle.”

Bailey, for his part, expressed his own mix of gratitude and disbelief in his PEOPLE cover story, saying, “It’s a huge honor. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.”