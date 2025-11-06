'Gilmore Girls' documentary directors all hearts for Chad Michael Murray

Photo: 'Gilmore Girls' documentary directors reveal Chad Michael Murray's surprising side

Gilmore Girls documentary directors have revealed surprising takeaways from cast interviews.

The upcoming Gilmore Girls documentary Drink Coffee, Talk Fast promises to bring fans deeper into the world of Stars Hollow, and even its creators were surprised by what they discovered.

Advertisement

Filmmakers Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna of Ink On Paper Studios opened up to PEOPLE Magazine about their experience connecting with the beloved cast while working on the project.

“I was surprised that Chad Michael Murray was smart and nice — only because Tristan is terrible, no other reason,” Hanna admitted with a laugh.

Speaking about the actor, he added, “Chad is so smart and so insightful and so kind."

"Tristan is like a monster, right? He was just this blunt object. I think after seeing Chad Michael Murray’s interview, a lot more people are going to be team Tristan — which will surprise them.”

Moreover, Balakumar echoed the sentiment, praising Murray’s unexpected depth.

“He was so intelligent and articulate,” she said.

“I didn’t know someone could be beautiful and smart at the same time.”

Photo: Chad Michael Murray in 'Gilmore Girls'

The director continued, “He was everyone’s teen heartthrob — Princess Diaries, A Cinderella Story — and no one ever portrays his intelligence in those roles, but he’s actually quite brilliant."

"He had some really, really great takes that I’m excited to share,” he concluded.