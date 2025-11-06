Paul McCartney once sent a shocking gift to a 'crude pressman'

Photo: Paul McCartney, wife Linda once played ultimate prank on 'crude pressman'

Paul McCartney reportedly knows how to settle a score and his method was anything but ordinary.

As per PEOPLE Magazine, the legendary Beatles rocker and his late wife Linda McCartney once mailed a journalist a rather shocking “gift.”

Reportedly, the couple sent the journalist a piece of their baby daughter Stella's poop, after he broke their trust.

The bizarre story is revealed in Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, an oral history book edited by Ted Widmer that explores Paul’s post-Beatles years with his band Wings.

The book draws from more than 40 hours of interviews with McCartney, Linda, and several of the band's key members, including Denny Seiwell, who first shared the infamous anecdote.

According to Seiwell, the incident took place in 1972, shortly after Paul and Linda were arrested for marijuana possession backstage in Sweden.

A British journalist had approached the couple, claiming he wanted to write a friendly feature about their life on the road, not a review of their music.

Trusting him, Paul granted access to sound checks and their tour bus.

Nonetheless, the journalist left early, and he went on to publish a negative article about the concert he never attended.

At the time, baby Stella was just a few months old.

As Seiwell recalled, “Paul and Linda grabbed a plastic soap dish from their hotel, got one of Stella’s turds, put it in the soap dish, wrapped it up, and sent it to him.”

“I don’t care if they want it to be known or not,” Seiwell added with a laugh.

“I thought it was the perfect response to a crude British pressman.”