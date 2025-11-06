 
Jennifer Lawrence unveils latest collaboration with Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence has weighed in on upcoming project with Emma Stone

November 06, 2025

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she has teaming up with longtime friend Emma Stone for an exciting new project, a Miss Piggy movie.

During her recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, the Hunger Games actress shared the news, saying, “I don’t know if I can announce this but I’m just gonna."

"Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole (Escola) is writing it.”

Lawrence confirmed that Oh Mary! creator Cole Escola has been penning the script and hinted that both she and Stone might appear in the film themselves.

“I think we’ll act in it together,” she added, jokingly calling it “really dark” that the two close friends have never worked together before.

The upcoming project will center around Miss Piggy, the iconic puppet who first appeared on The Muppet Show in 1976. 

Known for her bold personality, chic fashion sense, and signature phrases like “moi” and “vous,” Miss Piggy was originally brought to life by puppeteer Frank Oz and remains one of pop culture’s most beloved characters.

