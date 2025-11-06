Prince Harry begins solo Canada trip as Prince William visits Brazil

Prince Harry embarks to Canada while Prince William attends Earthshot Prize

Prince Harry has kicked off a solo trip to Canada as his brother, Prince William, continues his tour of Brazil for the Earthshot Prize.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, arrived in Toronto on November 5 to begin a two-day visit focused on Remembrance Day commemorations.

Earlier today, he met with members of Canada’s Reserve Forces, including soldiers from the Queen’s Own Rifles, the Royal Regiment of Canada, and the Royal Canadian Navy’s largest Reserve division.

The visit highlighted how reservists balance their regular jobs with military service and deployments abroad.

Prince Harry, a former British Army captain who served for a decade and completed two tours in Afghanistan, spoke with Chief Warrant Officers Justin Thorn and Mariangeles Najlis about the challenges and rewards of Reserve service.

He also met Commander Paul Smith, the first Black officer to command both a Canadian warship and a Toronto-based naval unit, and Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Payton, who briefed him on naval training and operations.

Prince Harry toured the base, watched dive and deck team demonstrations, and spoke with reservists’ families about their community roles.

The Duke’s visit was organised with the True Patriot Love Foundation, a Canadian charity supporting veterans and military families.

Later today, he will attend a private lunch hosted by the organisation to discuss international veterans’ issues, followed by a fundraiser for The HALO Trust, the landmine-clearing charity once championed by his late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry’s trip, which runs through November 6, coincides with Prince William’s engagement in Brazil, where the Prince of Wales, 43, will announce the winners of the fifth annual Earthshot Prize.

According to royal sources, the scheduling overlap was coincidental, as Prince Harry’s security arrangements require tighter travel disclosures.

Despite tension between the brothers following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal duties in 2020, reports earlier this year suggested the Duke of Sussex had offered to share his itinerary with the royal family as an olive branch.