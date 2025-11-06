Meghan Markle returns to acting in star-studded film: details inside

Meghan Markle set to make acting comeback

Meghan Markle is making an acting comeback a decade after stepping away from Hollywood to become a royal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was seen filming on Wednesday in Pasadena, California, for Close Personal Friends, an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios comedy starring Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding.

Meghan will reportedly play herself. “She has a small part and seemed very relaxed and happy,” a production insider told People. “She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth.”

The project marks Meghan’s first acting role since leaving Suits in 2017, shortly before her engagement to Prince Harry.

According to a studio source quoted by The Sun, this appearance is “her way of gently putting her toe back in the water” after years away from Hollywood.

“It’s a massive moment for her and a return to doing what she truly loves,” the source added. “Everyone involved has been sworn to secrecy about her part.”

Prince Harry, 41, is said to be “really supportive” of his wife’s return to acting and “wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy.”

Close Personal Friends follows a couple who befriend a celebrity pair while vacationing in Santa Barbara—appearing reminiscent of Meghan and Prince Harry's life in nearby Montecito since leaving royal life in 2020. They share two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

Meghan first met Harry in 2016 while starring on Suits and married him two years later in a royal ceremony. In her 2017 engagement interview, Meghan announced her exit from Hollywood.