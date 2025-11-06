Prince Harry sends cryptic message to Meghan Markle in emotional new essay

Prince Harry’s heartfelt essay includes a cryptic message to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry appeared to send a subtle message to Meghan Markle as he reflected on his enduring connection to the UK.

In a deeply personal essay titled “The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What It Means to Be British,” Harry seemingly told Meghan what his country means to him.

While acknowledging his life in the United States, Harry confessed to missing Britain’s “shared, intense, complex humour.”

According to a communication expert Judi James, Harry is missing his life with his family and wanted to make sure Meghan knows that.

"This is an important-sounding admission too,” she told The Mirror.

“Most ex-pats yearn for jars of Marmite or English tea bags, but Harry is letting everyone know, including Meghan here, that he’s missing a kind of shared, intense, complex humour that he might not be able to get in the US."

In his note, Harry penned, "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for."

"The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands – ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it," he added.