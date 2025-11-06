Prince Harry olive branch to Prince William has deeper meaning

Prince Harry is opening up about his bond with elder brother, Prince William, ahead of Remembrance Day.

The Duke of Sussex has penned an essay this week, recounting all the good things that come with being British.

Advertisement

In the candid essay titled, "The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British", Harry notes: "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands – ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.”

Noting that Harry dearly misses his brother in the US, body language expert Judi James noted: "Despite his normally constant adherence to his love of his life in the US, Harry sounds like a man still yearning for what he calls the ‘Banter of the mess, clubhouse, pubs, the stands.'"

Judi explained: "Harry was a man who grew up and cut his teeth on banter, especially with his brother William.

She adds: “Interviews back in the day show their banter together was relentless and there is a suggestion that in promoting the word so strongly and emphatically here Harry is implying (perhaps subconsciously) how much he misses his older brother.”

“Montecito always looks like a banter-free zone, which is why we tend to see Harry so much in his element during Invictus when he has an endless supply of ex-military heroes to exchange banter with,” she notes.