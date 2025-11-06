 
Geo News

Prince Harry is ‘letting Meghan know' nothing can compare to UK

Prince Harry admits he is deeply attached to life in UK

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 06, 2025

Prince Harry is ‘letting Meghan know nothing can compare to UK
Prince Harry is ‘letting Meghan know' nothing can compare to UK

Prince Harry is showcasing his embarrassment as he recalls time in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex admits he misses life as a British soldier despite all the love he has received in America.

Advertisement

Speaking about his latest essay ahead of Remembrance Day, communications expert Judi James said: "He sounds embarrassed by this 'reveal' though. By adding ‘ridiculous as it sounds’, he seems to be apologising to his US audience, perhaps even to his own family, for this admission of nostalgia and what sounds like a sense of longing.”

"This is an important-sounding admission too. Most ex-pats yearn for jars of Marmite or English tea bags, but Harry is letting everyone know, including Meghan here, that he’s missing a kind of shared, intense, complex humour that he might not be able to get in the US,” she notes.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Advertisement
Sarah Ferguson biggest mistake during ‘exceptionally low time of her life'
Sarah Ferguson biggest mistake during ‘exceptionally low time of her life'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are losing their hearing in Hollywood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are losing their hearing in Hollywood
Princess Charlene awards U16 Monaco Rugby Sevens team winners
Princess Charlene awards U16 Monaco Rugby Sevens team winners
King Charles' staffer reveals biggest change to his personality since cancer diagnosis
King Charles' staffer reveals biggest change to his personality since cancer diagnosis
David Beckham pays tribute to royal family in latest statement
David Beckham pays tribute to royal family in latest statement
Video of Prince William rushing to public toilet goes viral in Brazil video
Video of Prince William rushing to public toilet goes viral in Brazil
Meghan Markle's silent statement and fashion choices turns heads
Meghan Markle's silent statement and fashion choices turns heads
David Beckham gives King Charles what even George and Amal Clooney couldn't
David Beckham gives King Charles what even George and Amal Clooney couldn't