What US airports are cutting flights? Full list of 40 hubs amid FAA cuts

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed a 10% reduction in flights at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports starting Friday, November 7.

The decision was announced by Transportation Secretary Sean Dufffy as a necessary step to maintain safety, as air traffic controllers are forced to work without their pay which causes widespread chaos and shortages in staff causing major flight delays.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford stated at a press conference, “We are seeing pressures build in a way that we don't feel will allow us to continue to tell the public that we operate the safest airline system in the world.”

The cuts will be implemented in phases starting with 4% reduction on Friday, November 7, then 5% on Saturday, November 8, and 6% on Sunday, November 9.

It is forecasted that a complete 10% cut will be imposed next week. The move aims to minimize pressure on air traffic controllers on “high volume” airports as the workers will be missing their second paycheck since the shutdown began 36 days ago.

List of Impacted Airports

FAA has not issued a complete list of airports but as reported by CBS News, following airports are more likely to be impacted:

Anchorage International (ANC)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL)

Boston Logan International (BOS)

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)

Charlotte Douglas International (CLT)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG)

Dallas Love (DAL)

Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA)

Denver International (DEN)

Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW)

Newark Liberty International (EWR)

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International (FLL)

Honolulu International (HNL)

Houston Hobby (HOU)

Washington Dulles International (IAD)

George Bush Houston Intercontinental (IAH)

Indianapolis International (IND)

New York John F Kennedy International (JFK)

Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS)

Los Angeles International (LAX)

New York LaGuardia (LGA)

Orlando International (MCO)

Chicago Midway (MDW)

Memphis International (MEM)

Miami International (MIA)

Minneapolis/St Paul International (MSP)

Oakland International (OAK)

Ontario International (ONT)

Chicago O`Hare International (ORD)

Portland International (PDX)

Philadelphia International (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)

San Diego International (SAN)

Louisville International (SDF)

Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA)

San Francisco International (SFO)

Salt Lake City International (SLC)

Teterboro (TEB)

Tampa International (TPA)

Airport scrambles, offer refunds

The announcement sent airlines scrambling to adjust their schedules within 36 hours. As notice circulated, airlines announced their strategies to combat the ongoing situation.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby stated that the carrier will spare long-haul international flights and will rather focus on regional flying and non-hub domestic routes.

“United's long-haul international flying and our hub-to-hub flying will not be impacted by this schedule reduction direction from the FAA. That's important to maintain the integrity of our network, give impacted customers as many options as possible to resume their trip, and sustain our crew pairing systems,” he stated in a memo.

“Instead, we will focus our schedule reductions on regional flying and domestic mainline flights that do not travel between our hubs,” he added.

The airline also offered refunds for its customers stating “any customer traveling during this period is eligible for a refund if they do not wish to fly – even if their flight isn't impacted. That includes non-refundable tickets and those customers with basic economy tickets.”

American Airlines stated that it expects the "vast majority" of its customers' travel to be unaffected.

Southwest Airlines said it was evaluating the impact and would communicate with customers directly, while also urging Congress to “immediately resolve its impasse.”