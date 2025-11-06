Angelina Jolie gave 'thumbs up' to Aimee Lou Wood on 'Anxious People' set?

Aimee Lou Wood speaks highly of her 'Anxious People' costar Angelina Jolie

Aimee Lou Wood recently revealed Angelina Jolie supported her when she “spoke up” on the set of Anxious People.

For those unaware, the 31-year-old English actress and writer is working alongside Jolie, Jason Segel, Lennie James, and Carol Kane in an upcoming American comedy film directed by Marc Forster and written by David Magee. Anxious People is based on the 2019 novel by Fredrik Backman.

During her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, which was published on Wednesday, November 5, Wood said she panicked while recording an emotional scene in the forthcoming film because some crew members were shouting at her while giving directions.

She told the outlet that she asked everyone to speak with one voice and not move their hands where she could see them.

The White Lotus star stated, “I’ve spent years feeling unable to say anything like that for fear of seeming argumentative – but now I feel like I can take ownership of what I need to thrive, and tell people what won’t work for me.”

“When I spoke up, all I could see was Angelina giving me a thumbs up. She’s possibly the most famous woman ever, but she’s so normal,” she noted, singing praises of the Maria star.

Wood, the Seize Them actress, went on to quipped, "I’m fairly certain she drives herself to set each day.”

It is pertinent to mention that Anxious People does not have a release date yet, as it is still in production.