Princess Beatrice and Eugenie hit by false Epstein claims

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been falsely accused of having met the late sex offender Jeffery Epstein along with their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Some people, who chose to believe in the fake news circulated by online outlets whose authoritativeness is rated unknown, took to comment section of Eugenie's last Instagram post to question her on the alleged meeting.

Some even mocked her "selective memory", accusing her of "forgetting" the meeting.

The youngest daughter of former Prince Andrew, had last shared an Instagram post on October 14.

Since then, she has not used, or at least posted anything, on the social media platform.

Notably, her father Andrew, who had surrendered his Duke of York title on October 17, was stripped of his remaining royal titles on October 30 by King Charles.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson: File photo

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both retain their titles and will continue to carry out engagements alongside other senior royals.

Both the sisters are determined to keep their focus on their charitable work and family.

The allegations levelled against them have not been reported by any of the major news organisations in the world.

The Buckingham Palace has also not commented on the lies being spread online.