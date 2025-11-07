Princess Eugenie makes first appearance after King Charles' bold move

Princess Eugenie steps out after father Andrew loses all royal titles

Princess Eugenie has made her first appearance following the major decision by uncle King Charles.

As King Charles stripped the former Prince Andrew of his all royal titles recently, the disgraced Prince's daughter Eugenie has just been spotted first time.

On November 4, 2025, the Princess of York was spotted in West London with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The young couple was dressed casually as they strolled with other companions.

Eugenie and Jack are parents to sons August,4 and Earnest, 2. They live in the UK and also Portugal for Jack's job.

This outing marked Eugenie's first since Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew has lost all his royal titles. King Charles' brother is now called Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and is asked to leave the Royal Lodge, where he has been living rent-free along with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," the statement read.

It went further, "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Besides Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are also parents to Princess Beatrice.