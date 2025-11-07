Prince Harry accused of declaring war against fuming Prince William

Prince William is currently fuming over Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry have once again erupted into a war, it seems, all of which has left the heir fuming.

The reason for this is the Duke’s decision to announce his tour of Canada around the same time as the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Advertisement

According to one palace aide, “it's come across as Harry deliberately picking a fight.”

Because “announcing an overlapping overseas trip just as William landed feels like a pointed move,” according to RadarOnline. “In royal terms, clashing schedules are a serious breach, the calendar is treated almost like a matter of state.”

Another insider has also come forward to reveal, “it's difficult to see this as a coincidence. Harry would've known William's tour dates well in advance – they've been locked in for ages.”

Hence “whether he meant to or not, the timing signals that he's doing things entirely on his own terms and won't be managed by the Palace.”

However, that is not all, because one former royal aide also highlighted how the entire thing looked from Prince William’s vantage point because “this week was meant to belong to William – it was a major spotlight for the Earthshot project. But almost as soon as he started his first event, the focus swung straight to Harry. You can guess the reaction – people were livid.”

What is pertinent to mention though is that while Prince Harry has released a statement via his spokesperson that his plans for a Canadian tour were “planned nearly a year ago.”

And “the date of the main event, the dinner, is set by the charity, not Prince Harry. The period of Remembrance traditionally extends from 1–11 November and has done for over a century. He can't choose to move those dates.”

“We are always guided, as to when we can announce trips like this, by the advice given to us by his private security advisers and the event's security team. The visit, months in the planning, marks a return to a city that has a special place in the Duke's heart, having hosted the Invictus Games back in 2017.”

However, as per one palace source, “This isn't really a question of blame, it's a matter of respect. Moves like this make it almost impossible for William and Harry to find any common ground again.”