Sydney Sweeney details hurdles in way of acting career

Sydney Sweeney reveals how she convinced parents to let her act

Sydney Sweeney went to great lengths to convince her parents to let her pursue acting.

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, November 6, Sweeney said, "They thought it was like being a princess, they didn’t think it was real."

So the Euphoria star created a PowerPoint presentation that explained "Why they should let me audition and the steps that we would take to become an actor."

"I put together a five-year business plan presentation when I was 10 years old," she told Stephen.

Sadly, the presentation didn’t change their minds overnight.

"It was a hard sell and took a few years," she confessed.

Elsewhere, The Voyeurs star told the host about her tight-knit family’s living arrangements.

"So my family have been living on this lake for five generations. So my grandma was born and raised in this house. And then she had my mom in the house and I grew up in the house," the actress said.

"The properties have all been next to each other, with all the siblings. Her parents (my great-grandparents) were her neighbors. And when I was born, they passed away and they sold the property to another couple," she continued.

"So growing up we would run across the backyard to my other cousins, and three years ago I walked up and knocked on the door and said, 'I want to buy back my great-grandmother’s house,'" she added.

Sydney Sweeney is currently promoting her film Christy, which is in cinemas now.