Kanye West's latest viral video shows he wants to make amends

Kanye West on his anti-Semitic remarks: 'I'm taking accountability'

In the past, Kanye West appeared to have burned many bridges from his anti-Semitic outbursts. Now, it seems he is serious about making amends.



He signals this attention through a meeting with the well-known, though controversial, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in New York City.

In the clip, which the 'holy man' posted on his Instagram, Ye is seen saying, "I'm really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability."

A person near them translated what the Power hitmaker said in Hebrew to the rabbi. "I was dealing with some various issues, bipolar, also, so it would take the ideas I had and had them, take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me, or myself."

He continues, "So it's like if you left the house and left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage, mess up the living room. Now, when you get back, it's your responsibility, because that's your child."

It is not the first time Kanye has apologized for his hateful remarks. In his previous tweet on X, he declared, "I am done with antisemitism."

His anti-Semitic controversies, however, led Ye to be an 'outcast' in the industry, with many brands and several friends cutting ties with him.