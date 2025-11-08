Sarah Ferguson left out in cold after losing title and royal home

Sarah Ferguson hit hard by King Charles' shocking move

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, is said to be struggling hard after royal shake-up.

Ex-Prince Andrew and his ex-wife were stripped of royal titles and honours by King Charles, along with the Royal Lodge where the separated couple lived for a long time.

Advertisement

Now, royal biographer Robert Jobson talked about Sarah's situation on A Right Royal Podcast, where he promoted his book The Windsor Legacy.

Referring to how Sarah must be doing, Robert said, "Not great, I don't think. Not great."

He went on to add, "I think that we should all be aware of people’s mental health, whether they're ex-Prince or Princess, ex-Duchess, whatever."

The expert noted that it must've been "hugely damaging," adding, "Obviously, over the years, she’s probably believed what Andrew told her, and maybe this came as a surprise to her"

Robert also suggested that Sarah Ferguson shouldn't be getting "the same amount of criticism" as Andrew. "She wouldn’t be the only one. The Queen believed him, King Charles believed him. So, it seems unfair to me in a way that she’s getting the same amount of criticism," the expert said.