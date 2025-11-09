Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her bar exam result

Kim Kardashian reveals the result of her bar exam

Kim Kardashian has revealed the result of her bar exam.

The reality TV star took California bar exam in late July and revealed the result of the exam on November 8, 2025.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kim announced that she failed to pass the exam.

Kim wrote, "Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV."

She went on to add, "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."

However, Kim expressed her gratitude towards those who supported an encouraged her. She wrote, "Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far."

"Failing short isn't failure - it's fuel," she noted. Adding, "I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!"

It is pertinent to mention that Kim Kardashian passed the "baby bar exam" in 2021, which is also known as the First-Year Law Student's Examination. Moreover, the SKIMS founder also celebrated her graduation from her Law Office Study Program in May.