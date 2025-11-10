King Charles sad display at The Cenotaph gets noticed

King Charles slimmed down Royal Family at a recent attendance is gaining traction.



His Majesty, who walked ahead of Prince William and Prince Edward as a large group of his family went missing at The Centopah, is sympathised for the display

Royal expert Judi James told The Mirror: "This was a severely diminished royal group thanks to Princess Anne commemorating abroad and Andrew's obvious absence. A rather tearful-looking Charles had just his elder son and his younger brother behind him and looked especially isolated and reflective as he stood beneath the Cenotaph."

Judi continued: "His rather frail body language, with a very careful backing down the steps after the wreath-laying and some very heavy-looking swallowing as he stood in silence, did seem to prompt an unusually powerful look of love and support from his wife Camilla as he moved to walk back inside the building.

"Her asymmetric smile with lips closed and a warm softening of the eye expression seemed to endorse the applause that was heard from the crowds outside. It was a look of approval and a non-verbal message of 'well done,’” she noted.