Prince Harry feelings dissected amid Remembrance Day away from home

Prince Harry’s absence from Remembrance Sunday is creating headlines in the media.



The estranged Duke of Sussex, who was not invited to accompany his father, King Charles, at The Cenotaph, released a personal essay for all the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In the piece, titled “The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British – By Prince Harry,” the Duke admitted that he longs for a life in Britain.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond, told Mirror : "The word that stood out for me in that essay was 'currently'.

"Harry said 'although I may currently live in the United States'…..which does suggest that he doesn’t yet see his move there as necessarily permanent.

"There’s obviously a lot about his homeland that he misses: a pint of beer, a cup of tea, the banter of the mess. But you can be nostalgic about a past life — and still be happy in your new one. And I think Harry is genuinely happy in California with his wife and children. For now,” she noted.