Kim Kardashian reacts to zero-star critiques of 'All's Fair': Source

Photo: Kim Kardashian unfazed by zero star critiques of 'All’s Fair': Source

Kim Kardashian has landed in hot waters once again.

The fashion mogul’s latest acting project, All's Fair, has been met with some objectively harsh responses, with several outlets handing out zero-star reviews after the first three episodes dropped on Hulu on November 4.

Kardashian, 45, stars in Ryan Murphy's new legal drama alongside Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Glenn Close.

The series follows a powerhouse group of female divorce lawyers who launch their own Los Angeles practice.

Despite the critical pummeling, Kardashian is not letting the chatter get to her.

“Kim is so happy with how much the fans love the show and it’s still No. 1 on Hulu [for the] third day,” a source told Us Weekly.

“She has joked that this is actually getting more people to watch it,” the insider added.

Ultimately, the tipster noted, “She’s incredibly driven and knows one project doesn’t define her.”