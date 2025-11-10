Dakota Fanning all hearts for Paris Hilton ahead of upcoming project

Photo: Dakota Fanning gushes over Paris Hilton: 'Genuine, deep love'

Dakota Fanning and her sister, Elle Fanning, are officially teaming up again, and this time to adapt Paris Hilton's bestselling 2023 memoir.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the sisters are developing the project through their production company.

“It’s one of many projects that we’re doing together [and] is something that our company's developing,” Dakota said.

She also reflected on how meaningful the collaboration feels.

“We loved Paris Hilton growing up so much. So when the opportunity came about to sort of be a partner in telling her story, it was just so exciting,” she shared.

“We have a genuine, deep love for the persona of Paris Hilton and also now the person Paris,” Dakota added before moving to a new topic.

During the same chat, Fanning elaborated on working with younger co-stars.

"I think that's what I appreciated when I was younger, so I just kind of go with that," Fanning said in conclusion.