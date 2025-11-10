Dakota Fanning details her on-screen bond with 'All Her Fault' co-star

Photo: Dakota Fanning gets candid about her bond with 'All Her Fault' co star Sarah Snook

Dakota Fanning has opened up about her working dynamic with Succession star Sarah Snook in their new Peacock thriller, All Her Fault.

The series, which centers on the frantic search for an abducted child, throws the two actresses into an emotionally demanding partnership.

According to Fanning, their real-life rapport made all the difference.

“Both of our first days on the series ... was the scene where our characters meet for the first time,” she told PEOPLE Magazine.

“And so I think [it] was really helpful to get to know each other on set and then kind of have our first moment of playing these characters before the sort of mystery thriller part started.”

She added that being able to shoot this moment chronologically was a rare treat.

“So that was really nice... having that little bit of chronology was helpful.”

Moreover, Fanning also praised Snook's dedication, “Sarah was so busy on this."

"So I think we all wanted to give her rest when she wasn't working, but it was just a lovely group of people and the best part of being an actor is getting to know people.”