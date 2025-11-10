Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo set viral trend

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo delight fans during ‘Wicked' press tour

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have come under their fans radar as the playfully tease yet another viral moment the two actresses created during their Wicked press tour.

During the Wicked: For Good premiere in Paris on Friday, the pop star, 32, and Oscar-nominated actress, 38, were asked to describe each other's “auras” by Elle magazine.

Advertisement

Ariana said Cynthia's was “yellow” like “sunshine” and added, “I think there's also purple.”

Cynthia then said about Ariana: “I see, like a ciel blue, you know? Like aqua. And like, sunset-orange.”

The co-stars-turned-friends are promoting the follow-up to last year's Wicked and the pair are once again generating buzz for their emphatic, sweet chemistry during interviews.

Following the red-carpet moment, one person wrote on Reddit, “I can't go through this again,” in reference to the movie stars' previous “cringeworthy” press run moments last year.

Using popular therapy-talk jargon, another Redditor added, “We're all holding space for them. Did I say that right?”

And one person observed, “It seems like they've toned it down compared to last year, and wisely so.”

“I'm sure another full court press like they did last year would've annoyed everyone and possibly turned some people off from seeing the new movie,” another wrote.

“They're sweet and all but this annoys tf out of me,” a user commented.