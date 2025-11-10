'IT: Welcome to Derry' star gets candid about show's big reveal

Chris Chalk weighs in on 'IT: Welcome to Derry' nods to Dick Hallorann's role

In episode two of IT: Welcome to Derry, Chris Chalk first appeared as Dick Halloran, which led some fans to believe the character has a deeper meaning.



Now, with episode three having been released, which confirms what some had previously speculated – it is the younger version of Dick – from the 1980 psychological horror movie The Shining.

Advertisement

In a chat with Variety, the actor says, referring to his character, “Everything I do is going to have some dignity.”

It is worth noting that both The Shining and It are based on Stephen King's novels.

Meanwhile, Chalk also explains how his portrayal of Dick Hallorann in It: Welcome to Derry differs from Scatman Crothers' portrayal in the Stanley Kubrick-directed movie, which was criticized for featuring a token Black character.

Scatman Crothers as Dick Hallorann in 'The Shining'

“He’s literally a Magical Negro,” the star notes. “But the trouble with a Magical Negro is that they’re the only ************ Black person in the movie.”

However, for makers in Welcome to Derry, Chalk adds, they made sure to remove the previous outdated trope.

Now, Dick is not a background role in the story, and he is part of a group of Black characters in the HBO show.

As he continues, “To already have this huge selection of Black humans in the narrative, not just as props, but as essential to the narrative.”

“I know we’re going to avoid these tropes, because the trope doesn’t exist if everybody there serves a purpose.”

“I do happen to be a magical Black man, but in a world full of Black people, it doesn’t come off as gross.”

IT: Welcome to Derry is streaming on HBO Max.