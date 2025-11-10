King Charles 'dirty gloves', Duchess Sophie's 'tears' raise eyebrows

Royal family members on Sunday joined King Charles at Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

The British monarch laid a wreath at the solemn ceremony held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London.

“We remember them. On behalf of the nation, the King lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the annual Service of Remembrance,” said a message shared by the royal family with multiple photos.

“Wreaths were laid by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh, and on behalf of the Queen, the Duke of Kent,” said the royal family.

As the royal family received accolades for paying what their supporters said a befitting tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty, eagle‑eyed critics fixed their eyes on the pictures and clips shared from the event.

It was Duchess Sophie and King Charles who became targets of critics online after certain moments of them were caught on camera and shared online with mocking remarks.

Some argued that Duchess Sophie was not being emotional, as she was portrayed by some media organisations.

The critics were of the view that she clearly had something in her eye which she was photographed while removing it.

Others noticed that King Charles’s gloves appeared dirty when he saluted during the ceremony.

While it’s possible that the gloves got some stains during the day, the picture of the monarch was used to mock the king and his relatives, saying he was not being taken care of.



