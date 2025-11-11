Meghan Markle impresses crew on movie set

Meghan Markle jokes as she makes her big Hollywood comeback

Meghan Markle is officially back to Hollywood.

The Duchess of Sussex is making a major comeback to acting in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Close Personal Friends, where she will make a cameo playing herself.

Meghan was photographed filming scenes in Pasadena, California on November 5 as per insider. The source told People Magazine, "She introduced herself as 'Meghan.' Everything about her was very sweet and calm."

They added, "She genuinely seemed excited to be on set."

"She was joking that she felt a bit rusty, but it was obvious that she had rehearsed and that it was a big deal for her to be back. And she was great," the insider also shared.

As per the sources Meghan Markle had very "warm energy."

"She was super pleasant to be around," they added.

The Duchess of Sussex makes return to acting in Close Personal Friends after 7 years away from Hollywood. Meghan worked on the legal drama Suits before stepping away from acting and getting married to Prince Harry in 2018.