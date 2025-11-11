Miranda Lambert's husband celebrates her 42nd birthday

Miranda Lambert’s husband honours her on turning 42

Country music star Miranda Lambert received a heartfelt tribute from her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on Monday as turned 42.

Taking to Instagram, the former NYPD officer, 34, wrote a heartfelt note for his wife of six years on Monday along with a carousel of photos of the singer enjoying some of her favorite pastimes.

“Happy Birthday to the most loving, talented and caring person I’ve ever met @mirandalambert,” McLoughlin captioned the photos of Lambert enjoying horseback riding, fishing, and golfing.

“From following your dreams of becoming a cowgirl to picking up golf and competing in the Ryder Cup, you show me every day how fearless you are and how willing you are to jump into things even when they take you out of your comfort zone.”

He ended the tribute with a sweet note. “The world is a better place because of you. I love you, and I hope you have an amazing birthday. 42 looks good on you.”

Lambert replied in the comments, “Thanks honey, I love you.”

The couple first met in 2018 while Lambert was promoting the Pistol Annies’ Interstate Gospel album. Her bandmates spotted McLoughlin, who was working as an NYPD officer, and invited him to their show.

A whirlwind romance followed, and the two married just three months later in 2019.

Lambert’s birthday also comes on the heels of a major career milestone as the singer earned four Grammy nominations last Friday, November 7.

Her album Postcards from Texas received a nod for Best Contemporary Country Album, while her collaboration with Chris Stapleton, A Song to Sing was nominated for Best Country Song.

She also picked up two nominations in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for A Song to Sing with Stapleton and Trailblazer with Reba McEntire and Lainey Wilson.