Britons defend Royals after latest jibe: ‘Embarrasing'

The Royal Family is supported against prominent reporter after she launches a humiliating rant.

Good Morning Britain star Narinder Kaur was seen snubbing the Royals days after Donald Trump threatened to sue BBC for wrongful reporting.

She tweeted on X: "We spent millions in taxpayer money so the Royal Family could parade Trump around in a golden carriage like some sort of visiting emperor. And now he’s threatening to sue the BBC for a billion. This country loves embarrassing itself for the wrong men."

Responding to her disrespectful tweet, on user commented: "It was the BBC that embarrassed the UK, not the Royal Family. They were just entertaining our strongest ally."

Another argued: "'Spent millions' which could have fed so many families... Except it did anyway.. Money spent went on wages. Windsor staff, military staff (who were paid anyway) & local businesses supplying flowers, food & more. Money that went to employees who spend it feeding their families..."

A third also said: "I didn't realise the Royal Family and the BBC were the same thing!"