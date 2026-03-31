King Charles saddens fans with disappointing decision

The royal family has angered fans with their latest bombshell decision amid ongoing tension within the family.

King Charles, 77, has sparked fury with the latest announcement as he said yes to Donald Trump's invitation to visit to Washington in late April.

One fan wrote in the comment section: "This is a poor decision and not appropriate of the head of the commonwealth.

"They should be standing with their commonwealth countries in solidarity. If this was 1942 would they go to Germany?"

Another reacted: "Sad and disappointed - they should proceed directly to Bermuda, via Canada if necessary. Trump deserves the clarity of a cancelled Royal Visit."

One follower went on to describe the move as "Extremely disappointed."

They added: "You will be going to the USA to meet with the so called President Trump! The majority of the US want him removed as do most of the UK and yet you spend our tax dollars to make him look good."

Some also expressed their anger, with one writing: "As a royalist I am so disappointed with the King and Queen.

They went on: "Might not be a great idea… or a great time… the world is avoiding the U.S. and a King going during all the “no kings” protests…"

One wrote "As a Canadian I can say this disappoints us greatly, but we understand this is the UK government giving this direction and not the Kings."

Another responded to the Palace message, saying: "Posted less than an hour after Trump said the US “won’t be there” for the UK any more."

While a few others praised the monarch for taking "wise step", adding: "Oh, as an American, I am SO excited about this! We need something to look forward to!"

Ed Davey, The Liberal Democrat leader, said: “The prime minister is showing a staggering lack of backbone by pushing ahead with this state visit while Donald Trump treats our country with contempt.

“To send the king on a state visit to the US after Trump dismissed our Royal Navy as ‘toys’ is a humiliation, and a sign of a government too weak to stand up to bullies. What appalling thing does Trump have to do next to make the government see sense and cancel the state visit?”

The announcement of the trip came just minutes after Trump launched another verbal attack on the UK, saying the country should learn to “fight for yourselves” and take jet fuel from the Middle East using force. Last week Trump criticised the UK military, saying its aircraft carriers were “toys” and unwanted.

The senior Labour MP Emily Thornberry had suggested previously it would be “safer to delay” the state visit, saying Charles and Camilla could be left feeling “embarrassed” because of the crisis.