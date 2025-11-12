Sarah Ferguson hitting bars to 'escape' ugly reality of life

Sarah Ferguson is reprotedly panicking as she navigates what beholds in her future.

The ex-wife of Andrew, who lives at the Roya Lodge, is asked to move out at her earliest amid associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Fergie is now seemingly worried as she loses her Royal backing.

Advertisement

An insider reveals: "They have been heard having some pretty intense conversations about what is going on. Sarah, in particular, is panicking about what comes next, and she is not in a good place... luckily, Sarah has quite a few staff left working for her who really like her, and she is really leaning on them for support."

"Sarah is spending quite a lot of evenings in The Doghouse, which is a purpose-built bar behind Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. She drinks in there with friends and staff to escape from what is going on in her life generally. And while she is there, she takes advice on what to do next," they noted.