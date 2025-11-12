Reba McEntire spills details on her low-key wedding plans with Rex Linn

Reba McEntire shares why she hasn't set wedding date yet

Reba McEntire has finally revealed why she and fiancé Rex Linn hasn't set wedding date yet.

Speaking with People Magazine, McEntire discussed her wedding plans with Linn.

Advertisement

The country music legend revealed why she is in no rush to walk down the aisle. "We’re totally enjoying being engaged."

"Have no idea when we're going to set a date," she added.

Noting, "Work comes first, so we'll see."

Additionally, McEntire also revealed, "We're very low-key. We'll have friends and family and have a great time."

"We're in the fun [phase]. We love each other, respect each other, love to hang out," she shared.

McEntire added that Linn and her are "best friends" and called their relationship "perfect."

"I'm really grateful God kept him for the last," she said.

On the other hand, Reba McEntire also detailed on the engagement ring Rex Linn proposed her with, saying, "He had it designed from a jewelry store in Austin, Texas. She made my Longhorn necklaces also."

"He just knew that about me. I'm not a big diamond girl," the actress said.