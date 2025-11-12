Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet romance ‘far from over,' confirms source

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are very much in love despite split rumours, says TMZ.



The outlet has confirmed that the couple are still together after headlines revealed they have called it quits.

“We’ve confirmed the Hollywood duo’s two-and-a-half-year-long relationship is far from done,” reveals the outlet.

“Tongues also started wagging after Timmy dodged questions about Kylie in his Vogue interview last week ... but TBF, he also talked about wanting kids someday, which hinted at things being solid, as we've now confirmed,” added the outlet.

This comes amid rumours that Kylie Jenner is heartbroken after Timothée Chalamet sidestepped a question about their relationship during a recent Vogueinterview.

According to a new report from RadarOnline.com, insiders from the beauty mogul’s camp claimed that Kylie is “disappointed and deeply hurt” by Timothée's public retreat from their love story, especially after months of stepping into the spotlight together.