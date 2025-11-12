'Now You See Me' cast all hearts for Morgan Freeman

Photo: 'Now You See Me' cast speaks highly of acting legend Morgan Freeman

Now You See Me cast reportedly gushed about Morgan Freeman.

The movie's cast could not contain their admiration for Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman at the film's New York City premiere on November 10.

The Oscar-winning actor, 88, returns as Thaddeus Bradley for the third installment of the hit heist franchise, a role he has played since the series first launched in 2013.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, several of Freeman's co-stars admitted they were completely starstruck on set.

“The first day we met him, we were all, like, gawking around him, ranking his best movies,” shared Dominic Sessa with a laugh.

“I think we were all kind of fanning out when he was around — just so cool to be able to make a movie with a living legend.”

Photo: Morgan Freeman in 'Now You See Me'

In addition to this, co-star Justice Smith echoed the sentiment, noting how meaningful it was to share the screen with the cinematic icon.

“He's an icon. I have a lot of reverence for him as a young Black actor. Yeah, it definitely was surreal.”"