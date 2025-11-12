Reba McEntire shares latest update on 'wedding planning' amid busy schedule

Photo: Reba McEntire admits 'wedding planning is impossible' due to work

Reba McEntire is reportedly in full swing with plans for her dream wedding, though she admits the process has not been entirely smooth sailing.

For those unversed, the country legend confirmed her engagement to longtime partner Rex Linn while walking the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards in September.

However, in her latest appearance at the 2025 Paley Honors Fall Gala on Monday, November 10, McEntire, 70, revealed that wedding planning has been a challenge due to her and Linn’s packed schedules, per Us Weekly.

“Wedding planning is impossible because of scheduling,” she shared, adding that work commitments often take priority.

“We’re like, ‘Well, we want it this month, but if work comes up, we’ll be there for work, and then we’ll go get married later.’ Work comes first, in other words.”

In a previous chat with E! News, the Young Sheldon star teased that the couple’s big day will reflect their personalities rather than tradition.

“It’s gonna be a nontraditional wedding because that’s Rex and me. We like comfort, we love friends, we love food.”

Rex, 67, echoed her sentiment, noting that they’re in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“What we’re doing right now honestly is enjoying our engagement time. We haven’t set a date. We’re just going to enjoy our engagement and enjoy going to Happy’s Place every day,” he said, referencing their sitcom where they met and co-star.