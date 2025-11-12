Peacock unveils 'The Traitors’ season 4 cast and premiere dates

The Traitors is back with its new season, with a new cast set to play a game of deception and betrayal.
Season four of the show will premiere on Peacock starting Thursday, January 8.
Alan Cumming is set to host the new season, based on the Dutch series De Varraders.
Who is in 'The Traitors' season 4 cast?
Peacock has officially unveiled the cast of The Traitors Season 4. Here's the list of 23 new contestants who'll be heading to Scotland along with host Alan.
- Lisa Rinna — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Donna Kelce — Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom
- Tiffany Mitchell — Big Brother
- Stephen Colletti — Laguna Beach and One Tree Hill
- Tara Lipinski — Olympic figure skater
- Johnny Weir — Olympic figure skater
- Rob Rausch — Love Island USA
- Kristen Kish — Top Chef
- Michael Rapaport — Actor
- Porsha Williams — Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Rob Cesternino — Survivor
- Ron Funches — Comedian
- Maura Higgins — Love Island
- Candiace Dillard Bassett — Real Housewives of Potomac
- Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho — Survivor
- Eric Nam — Singer
- Monét X Change — RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Natalie Anderson — The Amazing Race
- Mark Ballas — Dancing With the Stars
- Colton Underwood — The Bachelor
- Caroline Stanbury — Real Housewives of Dubai
- Ian Terry — Big Brother
- Dorinda Medley — Real Housewives of New York City
'The Traitors' Season 4 Episodes Premiere Dates:
- January 8: Episodes 1, 2, 3
- January 15: Episodes 4, 5
- January 22: Episodes 6
- January 29: Episode 7
- February 5: Episode 8
- February 12: Episode 9
- February 19: Episode 10
- February 26: Finale + Reunion