Peacock unveils 'The Traitors’ season 4 cast and premiere dates

The Traitors is back with its new season, with a new cast set to play a game of deception and betrayal.

Season four of the show will premiere on Peacock starting Thursday, January 8.

Advertisement

Alan Cumming is set to host the new season, based on the Dutch series De Varraders.

Who is in 'The Traitors' season 4 cast?

Peacock has officially unveiled the cast of The Traitors Season 4. Here's the list of 23 new contestants who'll be heading to Scotland along with host Alan.

Lisa Rinna — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Donna Kelce — Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom

Tiffany Mitchell — Big Brother

Stephen Colletti — Laguna Beach and One Tree Hill

Tara Lipinski — Olympic figure skater

Johnny Weir — Olympic figure skater

Rob Rausch — Love Island USA

Kristen Kish — Top Chef

Michael Rapaport — Actor

Porsha Williams — Real Housewives of Atlanta

Rob Cesternino — Survivor

Ron Funches — Comedian

Maura Higgins — Love Island

Candiace Dillard Bassett — Real Housewives of Potomac

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho — Survivor

Eric Nam — Singer

Monét X Change — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Natalie Anderson — The Amazing Race

Mark Ballas — Dancing With the Stars

Colton Underwood — The Bachelor

Caroline Stanbury — Real Housewives of Dubai

Ian Terry — Big Brother

Dorinda Medley — Real Housewives of New York City

'The Traitors' Season 4 Episodes Premiere Dates: