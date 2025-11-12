Prince Harry forcing Meghan Markle to address bullying concerns

Prince Harry fears Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations could spark new scandal

Prince Harry is growing increasingly frustrated over renewed claims over Meghan Markle’s reputation for being a difficult boss.

According to Radar Online, the Duke of Sussex is anxious that repeated stories of employees quitting, including that of Meghan’s publicist Emily Robinson, who left after just three months, are undermining his efforts to fix relations with royal family.

An insider told the publication that there is rising tension between the couple, with Harry said to be urging Meghan to address concerns about her management style before further damage is done.

"Harry's had enough,” an associate said. “He's frustrated by the constant staff departures and the talk that Meghan's too difficult.”

They added, “He's been working hard to repair his image and reconnect with his family, but every new resignation sets him back. He's made it clear to her – something has to change."

The insider explained why Meghan’s publicist Robinson, who reportedly joined to work on the Duchess’s business ventures, including her lifestyle brand As Ever, quit, saying she became frustrated by Meghan’s “relentless demands” and constant “micromanaging.”

"Emily's one of the most seasoned and unflappable PR pros around – she doesn't quit without good reason,” an Hollywood insider revealed.

“The fact she left so quickly speaks volumes. Meghan treats her staff like a production crew, giving nonstop instructions and making sudden changes. It wears people down."