Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to ditch ‘disgraced' dad Andrew on Christmas?

Beatrice, Eugenie torn between loyalty to King Charles and love for father Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are facing a difficult choice this Christmas as they navigate on what to do this Christmas with their father and former Prince, Andrew.

As per reports, the members of the royal family are distancing themselves from “disgraced” Andrew and he won’t be included at this year’s Christmas festivities.

Now, Beatrice and Eugenie are torn between their loyalty to King Charles and their love for their father, reported Radar Online.

According to insiders, the sisters are “very likely” to join Charles and other senior royals at Sandringham, as they remain “very much part of the royal fold.”

However, the question of what to do with the former Duke of York remains unresolved, with one source claiming that one of the sisters might spend the day with him.

"Beatrice and Eugenie are very likely to be at Sandringham" since "they are very much still in the royal fold,” the insider said.

They added, "It is a conundrum what they do with Andrew this Christmas. No one wants to be seen with him, and the family have pretty much given up on him."

As for their mother, Sarah Ferguson, the insider said, "Although Sarah is still living at Royal Lodge, she is weighing up invitations to spend it with friends, including possibly going abroad.”

“But Andrew is being exiled from the royal family, so they don’t want to leave him on his own."

Sharing her two cents on the matter, royal expert Ingrid Seward said that it is a “very difficult” situation with Andrew and Christmas.

“But I cannot see them leaving him on his own — someone will scoop him up,” she added.