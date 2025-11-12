Dave Franco plans to 'disappear' after 'Now You See Me 3'

Dave Franco says he will take break after 'exhausting' year

For Dave Franco, this year was "exhausting" because he had worked on four different projects. Now, he says he wants to take a break, though, for a while.



The star tells People he is waiting for his forthcoming movie, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, to end its promotional press tour so he can leave for “the middle of nowhere to climb into a hole.”

He explains, "Basically, we’re getting through this week of press, and then I will disappear for a while. I’m sure people are sick of me.”

His upcoming movie will mark his fourth project of the year. In The Studio, an Apple TV+ show, he appeared in a guest role earlier this year.

This is followed by Michael Shanks's body-horror Together, where he starred alongside his wife Alison Brie, and Regretting You, a comedy drama featuring him opposite Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, and Mason Thames.

It is worth noting that Dave previously told The Independent that he’s “generally a more introverted person.”

“Press is not something that comes naturally to me. So divulging so much personal info lately... it’s been a little scary for me,” he added.

“But it’s easier to do it with Alison, who is just so much more outgoing than I am. And there are still things that we hold dear and want to keep private," the star noted.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t opens this Friday in cinemas.