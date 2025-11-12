Prince Andrew's troubles continue as new revelations emerge about his past

Andrew faces ongoing scrutiny despite losing royal titles, Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew’s troubles are not over yet as a royal biographer claims that more revelations about his controversial past will soon be made.

Despite losing his royal titles, honours and his residence, the former Duke of York will soon find himself engulfed in new controversies, as per royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

The author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York claimed that since Andrew’s fall from royal life, more people have come forward to share their experiences, including protection officers, diplomats and former Navy colleagues.

The author also claimed that he plans to write another book on the disgraced royal. “I’m hearing from protection officers, diplomats, people in the Navy. I'm getting two or three people a day,” he told Reach PLC.

“I also have plans to do a sequel called Untitled … I’ve just got so much new material from people coming forward,” he added.

“A lot of people who were off the record for going on the record for the paperback – it's suddenly opened the floodgates,” Andrew claimed.

“I was, giving a talk at the Bridport festival on Friday [November 7] and two people in the audience piped up.

“One was a nanny of Andrew’s in the 1960s, and another was an ambassador from Kazakhstan. Really good people are coming forward and adding to the stories.”

He further shared, “Whether it was avoiding the roll-call at Gordonstoun, or not doing things he was meant to do in the navy, he doesn’t feel that the rules have ever applied to him.”