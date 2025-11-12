Tom Felton gets roaring applause as he retrurns as Draco Malfoy: Watch

Tom Felton gets booming cheers as he returns as Draco Malfoy

Tom Felton received a booming cheer from the Broadway audience as he stepped on stage as Draco Malfoy.

Felton has reprised his role from the Hary Potter films for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.

Advertisement

When the British actor stepped on stage for his first scene, the crowd erupted in excited screams and applause which went on for a good 30 seconds before Felton could finally say his dialogue.

The Labyrinth actor was visibly moved by the enthusiastic repsonse and almost smiled once, before finally saying, "I need a favor," he said.

The video was shared by the Harry Potter and Cursed Child US accounts on Instagram.

Fans echoed the audience’s reaction in the comments section, with one writing, "He absolutely deserves that type of reaction."

"I started crying immediately as I saw his reaction to the crowd cheering," wrote another, while a third gushed, "Nah man this is acc goated. So happy for him."

Felton plays adult Draco in Cursed Child, which is set 19 years after the events of the last Harry Potter book. The play follows hte children of Draco, Harry, Ron, and Hermione who are at Hogwarts.

Fans have been cheering the casting of Felton since June, when it was announced.

"It’s very, very easy to get emotional," Felton said at the time. "When they put my blond wig on for the theater production, I just immediately cried. It was just sort of like a blast from the past."

"As much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I know him quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult," he added.