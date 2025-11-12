Kate Middleton brings royal brand out of inertia with stunning appearances

Kate Middleton's back to back royal engagements this month have helped the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account get thousands of new followers.

The number, which seemed stuck at 17 million, eventually rose to 17.1 after the Princess of Wales made three public appearances in the last few days.

Kate and Prince George attended the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall while Prince William was touring Brazil .

Kate Middleton shared multiple posts in connection with the event, getting hundreds of likes and new followers.

The Princess of Wales then joined her husband, Prince William and other members of the royal family including King Charles and Queen Camilla, for Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London.

During her last appearance on Tuesday, Kate Middleton joined veterans, families, and serving members of the Armed Forces at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark Armistice Day.







