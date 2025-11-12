George Clooney admits Hollywood is 'rattled': here's why

George Clooney reveals AI has 'rattled' Hollywood

George Clooney, a titan in Hollywood, admits that Hollywood is rattled, and the reason behind this is AI.



Particularly Sora 2, he points out, which was recently unveiled and has been going viral for creating realistic content.

“The thing that really rattled Hollywood in general was the Sora 2 stuff. That shook everybody because suddenly the quality was much better and it’s scary,” the actor tells Variety.

However, the Batman star notes that the point at which the AI will hit a roadblock is creating "true stars," which George adds is a problem Hollywood has also faced.

“But you know, AI is gonna have the same problem that we have in Hollywood, which is making a star is not so easy," he adds.

"You can’t really describe what makes someone a star, and it’s not looks. It’s something unusual and it’s hard to detect. They’ll have the same problems that we have.”

George's comments were made during the Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix movie Jay Kelly. It will drop on the streamer on Nov 5.