George Clooney reacts to his fake AI videos online

'Dangerous': George Clooney on his AI videos on internet

"Dangerous," that's how George Clooney describes the fake AI videos of himself that he has seen on the internet.



“There’s been some really actually awful ones where they’ve done and said things that I’ve never done and said and put me out there and it’s dangerous,” he tells Variety.

The Ocean's Eleven star continues, “It’s dangerous for your family. It’s dangerous. It’s complicated, but the genie is out of the bottle and I’m not quite sure what we’re gonna do.”

Elsewhere in the interview, George also admits that Hollywood is rattled due to the rise of AI.

“The thing that really rattled Hollywood in general was the Sora 2 stuff. That shook everybody because suddenly the quality was much better and it’s scary,” he shares.

But the star notes, “But you know, AI is gonna have the same problem that we have in Hollywood, which is making a star is not so easy," he adds.

"You can’t really describe what makes someone a star, and it’s not looks. It’s something unusual and it’s hard to detect. They’ll have the same problems that we have," George concludes.