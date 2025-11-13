Eddie Murphy reflects on Hollywood's changing landscape

Photo: Eddie Murphy teases stand up return: 'I'm open'

Eddie Murphy is looking back on how much the entertainment world has changed and hinting that he might one day return to stand-up.

Speaking to Extra, the comedy icon said, “When I blew up, it was a whole different show business. It’s a whole different landscape. It’s just a different world.”

Murphy, who has focused mainly on acting in recent decades, added that he is still open to the idea of returning to the stage.

“I’m open to it again,” he said. “If it ever struck me that I could have some fun doing it, I’d get up there and do it again. But it has to be fun for me.”

He continued, “If I’m having fun, it’s going to work — and it’s going to be funny.”

Earlier this year, Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, who stars alongside Murphy in their upcoming comedy The Pickup, revealed that working with Eddie inspired him to rethink his circle.

“I’ve been guilty of having 700 friends in the green room,” Davidson told People, joking that Eddie made him realize “not everyone has your best interests in mind.”