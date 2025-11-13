Eddie Murphy unveils why he never advises young actors

Photo: Eddie Murphy shares rare reason why he avoids advising others

Eddie Murphy has opened up about why he avoids giving advice, even to the comedians he has inspired.

In a new chat with Extra, the legendary comedian, 64, revealed he has “never been one for giving advice” because no two people share the same journey.

Advertisement

Starting the chat, Murphy, who is the focus of a new Netflix documentary titled Being Eddie, said the film features comedians reflecting on his influence across generations.

“It’s just a great feeling,” he shared.

“To know that you had some impact on the people that came after you — that they look at you a certain way — that’s always a good feeling.”

Nonetheless, the Beverly Hills Cop star insisted that he avoids offering words of wisdom, saying, “No two people are having the same experience."

"None of the eight billion people on the planet are. So, I never got into advice — or taking advice — from anybody,” he concluded.